Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 30,741 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.77. The company had a trading volume of 427,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,959. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

