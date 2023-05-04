Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Berry worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRY. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Berry by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 779,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Berry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

BRY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 415,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.19. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

BRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

