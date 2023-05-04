Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 5,752 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. HF Sinclair accounts for about 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of HF Sinclair worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 8.1 %

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NYSE DINO traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.50. 3,872,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,568. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

