Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $85.89 Average PT from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.89.
HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Henry Schein
Henry Schein Trading Down 0.6 %
HSIC opened at $80.01 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.