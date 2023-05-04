Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $85.89 Average PT from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.89.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 556,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $80.01 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

