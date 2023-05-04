Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $180.42 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $180.42 million and $241,464.39 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.94 or 0.00017119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,862.43 or 1.00052682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.96333587 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $265,905.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

