Hermez Network Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00017002 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $181.19 million and $232,804.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,193.55 or 1.00079960 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.96333587 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $265,905.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

