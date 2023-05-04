HI Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $19.16 million and $596,666.69 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,250.08 or 0.99958622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00690867 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $313,650.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

