Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $63,108,838. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $207.45 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems



Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

