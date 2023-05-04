Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.30.

Shares of DDOG opened at $65.84 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 141,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

