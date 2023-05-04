Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.