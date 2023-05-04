Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

