Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $382.22 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

