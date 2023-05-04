Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 91.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Equitable Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Articles

