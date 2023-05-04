Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 751.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $145.73 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $153.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average of $138.35.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

