Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 41,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 434,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,052,000 after buying an additional 86,306 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

