Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Dale S. Zuehls Acquires 12,402 Shares

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hope Bancorp Stock Performance
HOPE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 2,161,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.15.
Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 44.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 788.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 184,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,497 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,656,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
