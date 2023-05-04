Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Dale S. Zuehls Acquires 12,402 Shares

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

HOPE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 2,161,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 44.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 788.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 184,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,497 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,656,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

