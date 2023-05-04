Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group Plc engages in the manufacture and retail of chocolate. Its products include boxed chocolates, wine and spirits, hot chocolate, cocoa cuisine, and gift collections through online and retail stores. The company was founded by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Mark Harris in 1993 and is headquartered in Royston, the United Kingdom.

