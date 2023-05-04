Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $43.24. 252,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $45.70.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.