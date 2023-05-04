Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.200-6.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,286. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.30.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $272,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

