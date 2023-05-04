HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 27,800.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,088. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

