HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85, reports. HSBC had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 billion.

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $37.03. 2,446,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $726.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 118.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,841 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 7.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 40.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

