Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE HII traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.56.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 318,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).
