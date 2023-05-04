Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 20,440,000 shares. Currently, 24.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $195.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.