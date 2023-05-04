ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $322,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2 %

Fiserv stock opened at $119.54 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,890,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.