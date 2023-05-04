ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $81,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 421,019 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 55,282.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 281,386 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 238.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 253,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,683,000 after acquiring an additional 178,585 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.21.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
Zscaler Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $206.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
Featured Articles
