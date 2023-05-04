Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Trading Up 100.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

