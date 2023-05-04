IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.33-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.619-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.88. The stock had a trading volume of 275,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,985. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

