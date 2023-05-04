iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 423,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 438,476 shares.The stock last traded at $26.65 and had previously closed at $26.82.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $816.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $735,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $3,408,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

