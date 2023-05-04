ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.71.
ImmunoGen Trading Up 135.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.95. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $13.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,624,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.