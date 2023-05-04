ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.95. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,624,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

