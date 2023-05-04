Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Inari Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NARI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 963,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,421. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,277,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

