Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Inari Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Inari Medical Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NARI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 963,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,421. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
- Is it Time for Qualcomm to Start Playing Catch-up?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.