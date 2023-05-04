Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ingevity Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE:NGVT traded down $6.38 on Thursday, hitting $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 629,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $90.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,077.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ingevity by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

