Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises approximately 3.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Ingredion worth $106,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Ingredion Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of INGR traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.66. The stock had a trading volume of 86,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.