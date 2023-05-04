Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Ingredion updated its FY23 guidance to $8.70-9.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.70-$9.40 EPS.

INGR traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $108.51. 344,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,916. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 426.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

