Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $98.83, but opened at $106.18. Innospec shares last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes bought 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.00 per share, with a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $992,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Innospec by 1,174.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

