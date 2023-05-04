Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $98.83, but opened at $106.18. Innospec shares last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.
The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Innospec by 1,174.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69.
About Innospec
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innospec (IOSP)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.