Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.41. 12 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (DSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY and QQQ shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

