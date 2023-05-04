Insider Buying: Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Insider Purchases 6,000,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE – Get Rating) insider Paul Berend bought 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($7,947.02).
Cyclone Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47.
Cyclone Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
