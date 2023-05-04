Insider Buying: Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Insider Purchases 6,000,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE – Get Rating) insider Paul Berend bought 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($7,947.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47.

Cyclone Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for cobalt, lithium, iron ore, copper, uranium, gold, and lead-silver-zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Marampa project that includes one mining license covering an area of 97.40 square kilometers and one exploration license covering an area of 145.86 square kilometers located in West Africa; the Kukuna project, which includes one mining license covering an area of 68 square kilometers located in the northwest of Sierra Leone; the Wee MacGregor project that includes 4 mining leases located in Queensland; and the Yalardy project comprising 297 graticular blocks covering an area of 914.5 square kilometers located in the Carnarvon Basin, Western Australia.

