Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys $25,460.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director Gary Strong bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $25,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $198.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.
