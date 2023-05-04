Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys $25,460.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director Gary Strong bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $25,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $198.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.