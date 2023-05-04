Insider Buying: SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Buys 8,523 Shares of Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $76,025.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 482,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,633.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SecureWorks alerts:

On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $9,502.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon bought 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Neil Gagnon acquired 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Neil Gagnon bought 5,023 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $44,654.47.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Gagnon bought 100 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Neil Gagnon bought 1,153 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,512.25.

On Monday, March 27th, Neil Gagnon purchased 2,372 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $19,213.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,108 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $9,085.60.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Neil Gagnon acquired 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,721.96.

On Monday, March 20th, Neil Gagnon bought 17,865 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $136,667.25.

SecureWorks Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 43,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $738.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,291,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 265,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 120,617 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 708,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 673,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.