Insider Buying: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) insider Matthew T. Funke bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.13. 37,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,409. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $351.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 27.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

SMBC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 79,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

