Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Buys $200,680.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Long purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.17 per share, for a total transaction of $200,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

