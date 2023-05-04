Insider Buying: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 668,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,431. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

