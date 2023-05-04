Insider Buying: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bradley Lee Soultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.89. 1,868,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

