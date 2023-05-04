Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 678 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Catalent Stock Performance
NYSE:CTLT opened at $48.84 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
