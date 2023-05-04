Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells 514,933 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25.

Celsius Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $99.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.16. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Celsius by 43.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

