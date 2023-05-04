Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO Sells 68,750 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.73. 1,615,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,843. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Masco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

