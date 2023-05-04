Insider Selling: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) President Sells $32,336.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $32,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,912.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSBIP opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

