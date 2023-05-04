Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells 14,950 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NovaGold Resources Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a current ratio of 57.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.85.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
