Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total transaction of $356,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,666,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, April 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $336,750.00.

RMD stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.09. The company had a trading volume of 456,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $247.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.33.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

