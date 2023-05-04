Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider Sells 1,881 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.21. 801,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,281. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,283,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

