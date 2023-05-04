Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Anil Sukumaran Sells 668 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $10,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anil Sukumaran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Anil Sukumaran sold 1,052 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $11,435.24.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 846,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,671. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 173.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. Research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.